Martyrdom of 9 border guards in southeastern Iran confirmed

The Public Prosecutor of Zahedan Ali Movahedi Rad confirmed on Thursday that nine Iranian border guards have been martyred by terrorists in an Iran southeastern region.

They have reportedly been killed while patrolling in the city of Mirjaveh in Iran’s southeastern province on Wednesday, IRNA reported.



Mirjaveh locates 75 km from the provincial capital city of Zahedan. It is the main road crossing point between Iran and Pakistan.



Speaking to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Movahedi Rad said that two border guards have been also injured in the clash.



He noted that the terrorists managed to escape into Pakistan territory after attacking the border guards in the Zero border point.



The border guards and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces are in the region to investigate the case, the official added.