April 27, 2017 1056 GMT

News ID:191626
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 13:25:23 GMT
Service: Iran

Development of Chabahar Port to boost national security: Senior MP

Development of Chabahar Port to boost national security: Senior MP

Development of Chabahar Port in southern Iran is going to help bolster Iran’s national security, says the head of the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Parliament.

By using Chabahar Port the Islamic Republic of Iran is going to end its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf to transfer cargos and commodities,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday.

“Iran can also export its crude oil easily to world markets from Chabahar, Boroujerdi said. 

Via Chabahar Port Iran will access the open seas, he added.

Chabahar is Iran’s sole port-city with ocean access. It is located 645 Km south of Zahedan, the provincial capital city of Sistan-Baluchestan.

   
