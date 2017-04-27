RSS
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 13:55:22 GMT
RIP Vinod Khanna: Bollywood condoles actor’s death

Actor Vinod Khanna, the original dashing hero of Bollywood, died at the age of 70 on Thursday

The actor was suffering from bladder cancer and was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. A few weeks ago, the actor’s pictures, in which he looked frail, went viral on social media and his family requested that they be given privacy, hindustantimes reported.

The official statement from the hospital stated: Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

Ever since the news broke, industry colleagues have been expressing grief over the actor’s demise and remembering him.

   
