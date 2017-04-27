Pakistan FM meets US officials, discusses Kashmir and ties with India at White House

In the first official meeting between representatives of Washington and Islamabad, issues including India-Pakistan relations and Kashmir were discussed when Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar met US National Security Advisor HR McMaster at the White House on Tuesday.

Dar hoped that these consultations would improve the relations between the two allies, reports the Dawn, hindustantimes reported.

“These were very comprehensive talks. Security, defence, regional issues, Pakistan-India relations, Kashmir, Afghanistan, you name it, we discussed it. This is a composite discussion. All topics were discussed and very positively,” said Dar.

The finance minister acted as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s special envoy for the meeting, which was not centred on financial issues.

Later, at a news briefing at the embassy the minister described the meeting as “very positive talks between two willing partners”, but conceded that there were “some irritants and stalemates” in the relationship.

When asked if the US had asked him to stop the alleged cross-border movement of militants from Pakistan into Afghanistan, Dar said, “We will not allow our territory to be used against any country, but no other territory should be used against our territory either.”