April 27, 2017 1056 GMT

News ID:191630
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 14:12:03 GMT
Service: Iran

Leader warns against Western attempts to dominate Muslim nations

Leader warns against Western attempts to dominate Muslim nations

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warns against Western attempts to gain political and economic dominance over Muslim nations, saying Muslims worldwide must hold onto their “Islamic identity” as deterrence against such attempts.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a Thursday meeting with dozens of Quran reciters and memorizers attending the 34th International Holy Quran Competition in the Iranian capital, Tehran, presstv.ir reported.

The Leader described the West’s political, economic and cultural dominance as the main challenge gripping many Muslim societies today, a situation which has weakened their “Islamic identity.”

To preserve their “Islamic identity,” the Leader said, Muslim nations should make efforts to get a clear understanding of “Quranic concepts” and make them an inseparable and routine part of their public and international discourse.

“We are at a distance from Quran, and this is benefiting the enemies,” added Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Leader said staying away from Holy Quran leads to the elimination of Islamic identity in Muslim states.

The loss of this Islamic identity today is reflected in the weak stances adopted by certain Muslim countries in the face of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel.

   
KeyWords
Leader
Westerners
dominance
 
