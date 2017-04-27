RSS
April 27, 2017

News ID:191631
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017
Service: Iran

Zarif expresses sorrow over martyrdom of border guards

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday extended his condolences over death of Iranian border guards martyred in a recent clash with terrorists in an Iran southeastern region.

“Hereby, I extend my condolences over the sorrowful martyrdom of a group of courageous border guards, the innocent sons of the nation, by some armed outlaws,” Zarif said, according to IRNA.

“Iran’s diplomatic apparatus is not going to spare any efforts to follow the issue by using all available diplomatic channels to punish the sinister terrorists,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, nine Iranian border guards were martyred during an ambush attack by terrorists. 

They were reportedly killed while patrolling in the city of Mirjaveh in Iran’s southeastern province of sistan-Baluchestan. 

Mirjaveh is located 75 km east of the provincial capital city of Zahedan.

   
KeyWords
Zarif
martyrdom
border guards
 
