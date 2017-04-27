RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 27, 2017 1056 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191632
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 15:21:21 GMT
Service: Iran

Trump may ‘break up’ unruly federal court

Trump may ‘break up’ unruly federal court

US President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of breaking up the 9th Circuit Court, after a district court in its jurisdiction blocked another anti-immigration step taken by his administration.

“There are many people who want to break up the 9th Circuit. It's outrageous,” Trump told Washington Examiner on Wednesday, a day after District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco, California, blocked his executive order to withdraw funding from so-called “sanctuary states” that refuse to cooperate with efforts to find and deport illegal immigrants, presstv.ir reported.

The move came after a Washington federal judge’s similar ruling crippled Trump’s clampdown on immigration by blocking his travel ban against citizens from several Muslim countries in February. A revised version of the ban was blocked by a Hawaii judge in March.

“The language on the ban, it reads so easy that a reasonably good student in the first grade will fully understand it. And they don't even mention the words in their rejection on the ban," Trump fumed in his interview.

Describing the rulings as “semi-automatic,” the new Republican president accused the court of overstepping its authority.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused his opponents of “judge shopping” at the court.

“Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the ‘ban’ case and now the ‘sanctuary’ case is brought in the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%),” he wrote in multiple tweets. “They used to call this ‘judge shopping!’ Messy system.”

Besides Hawaii, Washington and California, the 9th Circuit Court also covers Arizona, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and Montana, as well as Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Out of the court’s 25 judges, 187 have been appointed by Democratic presidents.

Democrats have also managed to postpone Trump’s plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico, another one of his main campaign pledges to curb immigration.

The Trump administration had asked Congress for $1.4 billion as a down payment for the roughly $21 billion project. However, he dropped the request because it risked derailing negotiations with Democrats for a spending extension to prevent a government shutdown.

   
KeyWords
Trump
break up
federal court
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0684 sec