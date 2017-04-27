RSS
News ID:191633
Publish Date: Thu, 27 Apr 2017 15:23:30 GMT
Service: Iran

Former UK foreign secretary calls on global banks to cooperate with Iran

Jack Straw, former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, has urged Britain to help improve cooperation between world banks and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks while addressing a day-long conference on Reviewing Iran’s Commercial Issues in the British capital on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Following implementation of the nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, known also as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and normalization of relations between Tehran and London, trade exchanges between the two countries has seen a 42 percent rise, the UK former foreign secretary said.

Straw said that according to the website of the UK Secretary of State for International Trade, the government emphasizes development of trade with Iran.

Other European states including France, Italy and Germany, compared to the UK, have exploited better the opportunity to reestablish ties with Iran following the implementation of the JCPOA, he added.

Straw expressed regret over the unwillingness of giant banks to cooperate with Iran and criticized the stance adopted by the United States new Administration towards Iran and the JCPOA.

He also called for facilitation of visa issuance for Iranian citizens.

   
KeyWords
UK
Foreign secretary
global banks
 
