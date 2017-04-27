Hamas warns of 'explosion' in Gaza over power cuts

Hamas has denounced the Palestinian Authority's decision to stop paying for Israeli-produced electricity going into the Gaza Strip, warning of an “explosion” in the besieged coastal enclave.

On Thursday, the Israeli military body COGAT said the Palestinian Authority had informed of its decision to "immediately stop paying for the electricity that Israel supplies to Gaza through 10 power lines that carry 125 megawatts, or some 30 percent of Gaza's electrical needs.”

Later in the day, Hamas spokesman Ismail Rudwan described the decision as “a crime against the Palestinian people which is moving alongside the Israeli occupation."

“We warn that if the siege is not lifted, there will be an explosion and the explosion will be against the Zionist occupation as well as against everyone who behave improperly,” Rudwan said.

He further warned that both “the occupation or the Palestinian Authority will regret this behavior because Hamas has many options in which it can answer this crime, because we are defending our people and their right to live."

Another Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, condemned the Palestinian Authority’s move as "a grave escalation and an act of madness.”

Gaza has been under an inhumane Israeli siege since June 2007. Tel Aviv has waged three wars on the coast sliver since 2008, including the 2014 offensive that left more than 2,200 Palestinians dead.

Earlier this month, Gaza faced a new challenge as its only power station shut down over fuel shortage.

Israel deals with the Palestinian Authority on electrical and fuel supplies for Gaza because Tel Aviv views Hamas as a sworn enemy.

GAZA Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra voiced alarm over the power and fuel crisis gripping Gaza and warned of its effects on public health.

"With the intensification of the electricity and fuel crisis in the Gaza Strip, hospitals and all health care facilities and health services are under threat of stopping (services) in the next few days while there is no hope of new donations to end the crisis,” Qidra said.

Separately on Thursday, the World Bank said constant fuel shortages and frequent power cuts have brought Gaza to the brink of a “humanitarian crisis.”