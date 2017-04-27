Two US troops killed in anti-Daesh operations in Afghanistan: Pentagon

Two US troops have been killed during a military operation against the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan, according to the US Defense Department.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the southern Nangarhar province during an operation against ISIL, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.

The incident comes just days after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited Afghanistan as President Donald Trump's administration looks to craft a policy in the war-torn country.

It was the third time in 2017 that a member of the US military has died in combat in Afghanistan. In total, 2,217 American soldiers have died in the country since the invasion in 2001 and another 20,000 have been wounded, according to the Pentagon.

Currently some 8,400 US troops are stationed in different bases in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the US military dropped its GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs", on suspected ISIL hideouts in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, killing nearly a hundred militants.

The MOAB weighs about 22,000 pounds (10,000 kg) and is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon ever designed. It was developed during the US war on Iraq and is intended to target large below-surface areas.

ISIL is suspected of carrying out several attacks against Shias in Afghanistan. According to the US intelligence, the Takfiri terrorist group is mostly active in Nangarhar and its neighboring Kunar province. There are thought to be between 700 to 1,500 Daesh members operating in the country.

Afghanistan is still suffering from insecurity and violence years after the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. The military invasion removed the Taliban from power, but their militancy continues to this day.

Activists have called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up a probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion.