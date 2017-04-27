Israeli tank fires on southern Gaza Strip, no casualties reported

An Israeli tank has shelled the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime goes ahead with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal sliver.

The Israeli military announced in a statement on Thursday that the tank fire had struck and destroyed a purported military site belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, after shots were allegedly fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli forces stationed near the border between the occupied territories and the enclave.

There were no initial reports of injury or damage in the incident.

The Tel Aviv regime’s latest assault against the Gaza Strip came more than a month after an Israeli combat drone struck an alleged military site in al-Sudaniyah district, completely destroying the building.

An Israeli F-16 fighter jet fired two missiles into the same area shortly afterward.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

On March 16, Israeli military aircraft targeted areas west of Dayr al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, and an empty patch of agricultural land east of Gaza City. No injuries were reported.

Israeli F-16 jets also bombed the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, causing power outages across the area.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The Israeli military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.