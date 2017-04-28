UK economy sucked into London and southeast

The TUC has called on political parties to spell out plans to spread prosperity to all Britain’s regions after warning that economic activity is becoming ever more concentrated in London and the southeast.

On current trends, the TUC said, the two most prosperous regions would account for 40 percent of national output by the end of the next parliament in 2022, The Guardian wrote.

Highlighting the big geographical shifts in the UK, the TUC said that in 1997 London and the southeast accounted for a third of national output. That had risen to 37.7 percent by 2015 the last year for which data is available — and would continue rising to 40.1 percent by 2022.

London, in particular, has expanded rapidly over the last two decades, from 18.7 percent to 22.7 percent of GDP between 1997 and 2015 and with a further increase to 24.8 percent of GDP by 2022.

Other regions are expected to show relative decline. Yorkshire and Humberside is projected to see its share of GDP fall by 0.5 points to 6.1 percent, with the northwest and Scotland experiencing falls of 0.4 point falls. The West and east Midlands and the east of England will see small rises in their GDP share, the TUC said.

The Brexit vote last year highlighted the prosperity gap between the richer parts of Britain and struggling regions. Prime MinisterTheresa May has said the government’s planned industrial strategy will help the 'left behind' parts of the country, while Labour has also called for action to regenerate the regions.

The TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, said: “This analysis shows that, with London and the southeast dominating economic growth, too many people are missing out on the chance of a decent job just because of where they live.

“That’s not sustainable, and it’s why more than ever we need an industrial strategy that delivers good jobs where they’re needed most.

“Britain needs great jobs — and all the political parties must explain in their manifestos how they will deliver growth in every corner of the country, not just the capital.”

The TUC said a comprehensive industrial strategy was essential for rebalancing the economy and for bringing strong growth and decent jobs to all parts of the UK.