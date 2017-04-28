Iran summons Pakistan envoy over killing of border guards

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran to protest against the killing of Iranian border guards by terrorists attacking from neighboring Pakistan.

On Wednesday, 10 Iranian border guards were killed and two others injured in clashes near the town of Mirjaveh in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

During the session, Pakistani Ambassador Asif Durrani was told that Tehran strongly demands Islamabad act “seriously and decisively” to arrest and punish the terrorists, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Friday, IRNA reported.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan’s borders with Iran are the least safe ones, while we have tried to provide utmost safety on our borders with Pakistan. We expect the Pakistani side to act on the previous promises…by not allowing such incidents to happen from Pakistan’s borders and soil,” Qassemi added.

Durrani offered condolences and sympathy on the tragedy and said he would inform the respective government of the Islamic Republic’s concerns as soon as possible.

President Hassan Rouhani also called on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to prosecute the terrorists who killed the Iranian border guards.

"Regrettably, a lack of appropriate measures and necessary prosecution on the part of the Pakistani government has caused great loss of lives and property for Iran," Rouhani said in a statement.

“Pakistan’s security and growth have always topped Iran’s agenda of ties with the friendly and neighboring country… Iran’s soil has never been abused against any of its neighbors, including Pakistan,” he wrote to Sharif.

However, Iran “is very disheartened that it is repeatedly transgressed upon from the Pakistani soil by armed bandits and terrorist hirelings,” he added.

Rouhani further said certain countries are targeting the Muslim world’s unity through proxy wars. Such countries, he said, were trying to replace development, prosperity, and esteem in regional countries with underdevelopment, insecurity and poverty.

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, the chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, meanwhile, warned Iran’s enemies that such brutal terrorist attacks “will not go unanswered.”

“Such desperate measures will never dent the religiously-devoted and revolutionary Iranian people’s spirit of gallantry and do not make way for ill-wishers’ inroad [into the country],” he added.

France also condemned the deadly attack on Iranian border guards in a statement, saying, “We offer our condolences to the victims’ families and to the Iranian people.”

Jaish ul-Adl has in the past carried out several terrorist attacks against Iranian security forces.

The terrorist group killed eight border guards in 2015 and 14 border guards two years earlier.