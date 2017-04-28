UK police say disrupt active terrorist plot

British police said Friday they had disrupted an active terrorist plot with raids in London and southeastern England. One woman was shot and seriously injured in the police swoop.

Six suspects were arrested on terrorism-related charges, police said. The injured woman, who is in her 20s, was in serious but stable condition in a hospital, AP reported.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was under police guard but had not been arrested because of her condition, police said.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said armed officers fired CS gas into the house in the Willesden area of northwest London, which had been under observation as part of an anti-terrorism investigation. He did not give details of how the woman was shot.

The raids by counterterrorism officers marked an increase in police activity in the hours after a man was arrested Thursday afternoon near Parliament and the prime minister's office in Downing Street while allegedly carrying large knives in a backpack. The 27-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, had been under police surveillance.

Police said Friday the raids in north London and southeastern England were not related to the earlier incident, which near where an attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22, killing four, before fatally stabbing a police officer inside the gates of Parliament

Counterterrorism police say 13 potential attacks have been foiled in the last four years.