Iran beats Mexico in world beach soccer opener

Iran narrowly defeated Mexico in their see-saw opener at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas on Thursday.

On its way to the 3-2 win, the Group B-bound Iran took the lead through its world-class goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini, whose curling drive kissed the net eight minutes into the second time.

Mosco and Maldonado gave Mexican team the lead but Amir-Hossein Akbari equalized the match with a long-range effort.

Iran captain Mohammad Ahmadzadeh got the last gasp from the penalty spot with only five minutes to go to give the Asians a prestigious victory in Nassau. Iran will face Italy on Saturday in their second encounter in the group stage.

After the game Iranian keeper said: “I am so happy I scored the first goal of the tournament. All fixtures will be tough and we can’t afford to underestimate any opponent.”

The 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is the ninth edition of the event, the premier international beach soccer championship contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

Previous editions before 2005 were not governed by FIFA and were held under the title Beach Soccer World Championships.

Overall this is the 19th edition of the World Cup since its establishment in 1995. This is the fourth tournament to take place under the biennial basis; the World Cup now takes place once every two years, after taking place on a yearly basis between 1995 and 2009.

The hosts, Ecuador, Senegal and Switzerland are drawn in Group A. Iran is pitted against Italy, Mexico and Nigeria in Group B. Panama, Paraguay, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates shape Group C. Group D consists of Brazil, Japan, Poland and Tahiti.