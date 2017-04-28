Cheraghi wins two Asian weightlifting medals

Iranian weightlifter Saleh Cheraghi grabbed two prestigious medals on Thursday at the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Turkmenistan.

Cheraghi pocketed the medals in the 85-kilogram weight category at the multi-purpose Saparmurat Turkmenbashi Olympic Stadium in the Turkmen capital city of Ashgabat.

The Iranian raised 162 kilograms overhead to claim the snatch gold medal. Chinese sportsman Zhao Yongchao took the silver with a lift of 160 kilogram. Yu Dong-ju from South Korea elevated 156 kilograms to get the bronze.

Japan’s Toshiki Yamamoto topped the clean and jerk podium with 199 kilograms. Chinese athlete Zhao finished second and won the silver with 196 kilograms. Yu scooped up the bronze with a lift of 194 kilograms.

Zhao finished the tournament with an aggregate of 356 kilograms. Iranian and Japanese competitor Cheraghi and Yamamoto landed in the second and third overall slots with 352 and 351 kilograms respectively.

“The competitions were held at a truly professional level. Close rivals from China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and my dear friend Morteza Biglari had participated in the weight category. Thanks God, I could earn two medals. I dedicate my medals to the Iranian nation, whose prayers helped me succeed,” Cheraghi said after his contests.

The 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships kicked off in Turkmenistan on April 23, and concludes on April 29.