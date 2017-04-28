Klopp reveals dream signings for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed a number of his dream transfer targets, describing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as a "genius", goal.com reported

The Reds boss is almost certainly going to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window, with a number of players already linked with a switch to Anfield.

Questioned on who he would sign for the club should money not be an issue, Klopp responded with admiration for a number of European players.

“Busquets is only 28, right?" Klopp said to Marca. "What a player! And it seems that he’s been playing 16 years in that position.

“Toni Kroos is an exceptional player, a genius. He’s so subtle with the ball."

Quizzed on his favorite Spanish players, the Liverpool boss replied: “In my time in Germany, I admired Thiago Alcantara, for example.

"And what about David Silva? There are others - Pedro is playing well. But yeah, it‘s a coincidence that I have not signed many Spaniards.

"Dortmund had no money to buy them. Gonzalo Castro was, but only half Spanish. A fantastic player, by the way.”

Liverpool currently sits third in the Premier League table while two Manchester giants challenging them for a top four finish to secure a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.