Xavi: My dream is to coach Barcelona

Barcelona legend and former World Cup and European champion with Spain spoke to CNN about his future plans.

A product of the feted La Masia youth system, Xavi Hernández went on to embody the footballing ideals of Spain and Barcelona for almost two decades, prompting Pep Guardiola to call him "the best Catalan player in history" and Andres Iniesta to "run out of eulogies" in trying to describe his former teammate.

Not content with winning eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and his country's first ever World Cup, the 37-year-old Xavi is now plotting his next move.

"I'm not just in Qatar to play football," Xavi tells CNN, having called time on his Barcelona career in 2015 to begin a new chapter at Al-Sadd SC. "I want to be a coach."

Since moving to the tiny Gulf state, Xavi has combined playing duties at Qatar's most successful club with an ambassadorial role within the 2022 World Cup committee, while steadily accumulating his coaching badges

He intends to play for one more season, before hanging up his boots when the Qatar Stars League culminates next spring.

"My objective is to work and help Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup," the Spaniard enthuses, telling CNN he would seriously consider managing the host nation during the tournament.

"I want to go far. Of course, it's an option. It's an option which I would like.

"It's an objective to help them have a good World Cup in 2022, and then in my mind I have it to come back to Barcelona.

"One of my dreams in the future is to coach FC Barcelona."

"I'm here to help them become more competitive and to do the best we can," he said about his objectives in Qatar. "I think Qatar has very good footballers and could have a good World Cup."

When the oil-rich nation's controversial bid in 2010 won the right to host arguably the world's biggest sports tournament, it wasn't financial resources that worried Qatari officials, but the country's lack of playing talent.

With the team currently languishing bottom of its Asian qualifying group ahead of Russia 2018, the 2022 World Cup will likely be Qatar's first major tournament.

To that end, Xavi has been working with the nation's young players at the "Aspire Academy," a renowned sports institute bankrolled by the royal family.

"They love football!" Xavi exclaims. "They love football a lot, a lot, a lot. Football's just one of their passions. They love sport in general. Qatar is investing a lot in sport."