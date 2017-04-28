'All options must remain on the table’ on North Korea: Tillerson

"The threat of a North Korean nuclear attack on Seoul or Tokyo is real, and it is likely only a matter of time before North Korea develops the capability to strike the US mainland," Tillerson told a Security Council meeting on Friday about North Korea.

Tillerson made the remarks hours after US President Donald Trump warned that a “major conflict” with North Korea is “absolutely” possible in the ongoing standoff over its nuclear and missile programs.

"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely," Trump told Reuters on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said the Trump administration was considering a range of military actions against North Korea.

“The military is obviously planning for a number of options, as they should -- minimal military action to more significant action,” said Cruz, who attended a “long and detailed” private meeting at the White House, where all 100 members of the Senate were invited to discuss tensions with North Korea.

During the meeting, Secretary of State Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats briefed the senators on the latest developments with regards to Pyongyang.

The Trump administration has said previously all options are on the table, and has sent an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine to the region in a show of force.

The US military has also begun transporting parts of the controversial THAAD anti-missile system to a planned deployment site in South Korea.

Pyongyang has threatened the US with a nuclear attack in case of a direct military action, and has indicated that weapons tests would continue more frequently.