Iran holds first live debate for presidential election

The first debate among the six candidates of Iran's presidential election was held live on national TV Friday.

The candidates for the May 19 vote included Hassan Rouhani, Es’haq Jahangiri, Mostafa Hashemitaba, Mostafa Mirsalim, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Ebrahim Raeisi who faced off during the three-hour debate discussing social issues.

The debate went mostly smoothly with hopefuls making comments about settlements on the outskirts and peripheries of cities, unemployment, social justice, housing and youth marriage. But it got heated when Jahangiri took the podium to answer a question about his plans to reduce bureaucracy in executive bodies.

He said the current administration has managed to change the security-based approach to social issues and added that most of the Iranian people are not satisfied with municipalities and banks. The current first vice president said the establishment of an e-government was the major step to cut down on red tape.

Raeisi said an electronic government would increase transparency and facilitate the administrative processes. Rouhani said some media outlets undermine the social capital in the country. In this segment, Qalibaf questioned the reason behind Jahangiri's candidacy, implying that Jahangiri has only registered to support incumbent President Rouhani.

Jahangiri hit back by saying that he had served in many government positions ranging from governor, lawmaker and minister to first vice president and has the right to run for presidency. He said Tehran Municipality under Qalibaf registered a terrible record in treating clients. Jahangiri further said a sad mistreatment was using "pincers attacks" to round up vendors from the streets.

Answering a questing on environmental challenges, Qalibaf said the dust storm problem is currently plaguing 20 Iranian provinces and added that inappropriate measures taken inside the country has led to this crisis.

Jahangiri said the current administration has succeeded in taking essential measures to relatively solve the environmental problems. He added that 70 percent of the dust storm problem stems from reasons beyond Iran’s borders. He said in Tehran the municipality has failed during the 12 years of being Tehran’s mayor even to collect garbage properly but the mayor claimed to have the ability to run the whole country.

He also noted that those who attacked the Saudi missions in Tehran and Mashhad two years ago dealt a severe blow to the tourism sector as 700 thousand tourists from Persian Gulf Arab nations stopped traveling to Iran.

He said that certain attackers in the incidents were members of one of the candidate’s camp.

Qalibaf defended the performance of Tehran Municipality in the environment-protection sector, saying it has used garbage to generate power and produce compost. The mayor of Tehran added that over 20,000 hectares have been planted with trees around the capital.