Israel’s Syria raids meant to buttress terror: Iran

Iran has condemned Israel’s recurrent military incursions into Syrian territory as attempts to shore up the Takfiri terrorists in Syria, who are increasingly losing ground against the Arab country’s army.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday that there was no doubt that the inroads were “aimed at weakening Syria’s legitimate government” and “in line with reinforcing Takfiri-Zionist terrorists, who are moved closer to annihilation and defeat in the battlegrounds every day.”

He also said that the military attacks constituted violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state, which is a member of the United Nations (UN). The raids thus flouted international laws and regulations, Qassemi said.

Israel struck an area near the International Airport in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Thursday.

Tel Aviv has conducted many such attacks in the past. The forays, however, have increased in number since the outbreak of the foreign-backed militancy in Syria in 2011.

On March 18, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprisingly admitted to a series of the attacks by the regime that had hit several targets near the ancient city of Palmyra in the central part of Syria the previous day.

He claimed the attacks had been aimed at targets belonging to the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah and said Israel would continue hitting the group. Hezbollah has been efficiently assisting Damascus in its anti-terror fight.

Qassemi said the Israeli attacks worked to upset regional and international stability and security. He asked international bodies, especially the UN, not to remain silence regarding the acts of aggression and invest all in their power in preventing their recurrence.

The Israeli regime is also known to be providing medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists fleeing Syria into the Israeli-occupied Syrian territory of the Golan Heights.

Last September, an Israeli lawmaker said Israel was directly aiding the terrorist group formerly known as al-Nusra Front in Golan.

In a status posted on his Facebook page and quoted by the daily Ha’aretz, Knesset member Akram Hasoon said Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, as the group is currently known, was bombing the Druze Village of Khadr with Israeli minister of military affairs Avigdor Lieberman’s support and protection.

On April 22, the website for Israel’s Channel 10 published a video in which Israel’s former minister of military affairs Moshe Ya’alon admitted to a tacit alliance with Daesh, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham’s fellow terrorist group.