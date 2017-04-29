Basic income scheme comes to Canada's poor

The Canadian province of Ontario plans to give up to 4,000 low-income households a guaranteed basic income for three years. Finland recently began its own basic income experiment, reported Jillian Kestler-D'Amours.

Canada's most populous province will soon join a growing list of places around the world that are exploring ways to give their citizens a guaranteed, basic income every month, dw.com wrote.

Ontario will launch the basic income pilot later this spring in the Hamilton and Thunder areas, in south and northwestern Ontario, and in Lindsay, a town of about 20,000 residents around two hours east of Toronto, next fall.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 living on a lower income in one of the three test locations will be chosen at random, and up to 4,000 people will receive monthly payments.

A single person may receive up to C$16,989 annually, while a couple could get as much as C$24,027.

Participants will be allowed to earn additional money, but their basic income allotments will decrease by up to 50 percent of the income they earn by working.

"It's not an extravagant sum by any means … But even that amount may make a real difference to someone who's striving to reach a better life," said Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne as she unveiled the project earlier this week (April 24) in Hamilton.

The province will spend C$50 million annually for the three-year duration of the pilot program.

"We want to find out whether a basic income makes a positive difference in peoples' lives, whether this new approach gives them the ability to begin to achieve their potential, and whether it's an approach that can be adopted across our province as a whole," Wynne said.

Elizabeth McGuire chairs the Campaign for Adequate Welfare and Disability, which advocates for people who rely on Ontario's basic welfare system and receive work and disability benefits in Hamilton.

She said, "basic income would bring security" to residents living in poverty in the city, which is home to about 750,000 residents and has historically relied on steel manufacturing for much of its economy.

"And it's that security that is the most beneficial aspect of basic income," McGuire said.

She said that low-income Ontarians often first want to know how a basic income system might impact the other social programs they need, including housing support, mental health services and medical transportation.