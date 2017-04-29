Iran rightful to respond to Mirjaveh terrorist attack

Iran’s defense minister has said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond to the terrorist crimes in its border with Pakistan.

Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan, while extending his condolences over the martyrdom of 10 border guards in Mirjaveh, Sistan and Baluchestan province, said in a message the Islamic Republic is rightful to give a crushing response to the terrorists as soon as possible.

He added that Iran would pursue the case through the Pakistani government; “while we reserve the right to give a firm response to such acts of terror, we call on Pakistani officials to arrest and punish the perpetrators of this crime at the earliest time possible,” Dehghan said on Friday.

In the recent terrorist crime against Iranian border guards serving on the country’s southeastern frontier, 10 soldiers were martyred in Mirjaveh on Wednesday.

The Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.