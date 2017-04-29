Home blood pressure monitors may not be accurate enough

Even as doctors are increasingly relying on home blood pressure monitoring to manage patients with hypertension, many of the devices are too inaccurate to be useful, according to a small study.

About 70 percent of the time, home monitors weren’t accurate within 5mmHg, which is considered clinically important. And 30 percent of the time the devices were 10mmHg off the mark, reuters.com reported.

Lead study author Jennifer Ringrose of the University of Alberta in Canada, said, “Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the number one cause of death and disability in the world.

“Guidelines are recommending that clinicians rely more on automatic and home blood pressure readings to diagnose and monitor high blood pressure.

“We need to make sure these home blood pressure readings are accurate.”

Ringrose and colleagues gauged the accuracy of home blood pressure monitors used by 85 patients and tested for differences between upper-arm versus wrist devices, brand names, hard versus soft cuffs and devices that were validated according to industry technical standards and those that were not.

Two observers tested each patient simultaneously, taking a total of nine blood pressure measurements and alternating between the device used at home and a standardized cuff used in a doctor’s office.

Blood pressure is measured with two numbers: Systolic pressure when the heart pumps blood and diastolic pressure when the heart rests between beats.

Blood pressure below 120mmHg systolic/80mmHg diastolic is considered healthy. Pressure above 140/90mmHg is considered high.

The researchers found that home monitors were more often wrong for systolic pressure.

For 54 percent of patients, that measurement differed by five mmHg from the professional device.

For 20 percent, it was wrong by 10mmHg, and for seven percent it was off by 15mmHg or more. With diastolic pressure, the same was true of 31 percent, 12 percent and one percent of patients.

Arm size and gender were the main predictors of a systolic blood pressure difference, with men typically having a larger discrepancy, the researchers found.

Also, older age, larger arm circumference, hard cuff design, and older device models were linked with diastolic blood pressure discrepancy.

Age and stiffness of blood vessels, for example, can make a significant difference if blood pressure monitors aren’t calibrated for the patient using it.

Senior study author Raj Padwal of the Mazankowski Heart Institute in Alberta, said, “There can be substantial error, even in devices that have been tested in a validation study.

“A major issue is that it is hard to study why inaccuracies occur because the algorithm that these devices use to determine blood pressure is proprietary and kept secret by each company.”

The research team suggested creating a third-party way for both doctors and patients to check home devices, if needed.

Padwal added, “First, patients should purchase a validated monitor and use the proper sized cuff.

“Second, we — device makers and academic researchers — have to come up with more accurate devices.”

They also suggest making diagnostic and treatment decisions based on the average of multiple measurements.

Canadian guidelines, for example, recommend 28 measurements during one week for home devices, and changes in medication should be based on more than a few measurements.