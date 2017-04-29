AEOI discusses nuclear coop. with Russia

Deputy Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Kamalvandi held talks with a number of Russian officials at Rosatom on expansion of nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Behrouz Kamalvandi held talks on Friday with the head of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachov and Rosatom Deputy Director-General for International Relations Nikolai SPASSKY in Moscow.

During the meetings, it was agreed that delegations from Iran and Russia would make regular visits between two countries in order to follow up on various key issues for nuclear cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of a number of projects planned in the wake of the JCPOA and removal of obstacles to boost nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Back in January, the AEOI and Rosatom signed two agreements of cooperation during Kamalvandi’s stay in Moscow which highlighted the first anniversary of JCPOA implementation. The agreements included rebuilding Iran's Fordo fuel enrichment plant to produce stable isotopes, in line with the JCPOA, and putting the former agreements of 2014 between Iran and Russia into practice, to have peaceful tapping of atomic energy in Iran.