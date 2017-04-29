RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 29, 2017 1032 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191733
Publish Date: Sat, 29 Apr 2017 14:19:54 GMT
Service: Iran

AEOI discusses nuclear coop. with Russia

AEOI discusses nuclear coop. with Russia

Deputy Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Kamalvandi held talks with a number of Russian officials at Rosatom on expansion of nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Behrouz Kamalvandi held talks on Friday with the head of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachov and Rosatom Deputy Director-General for International Relations Nikolai SPASSKY in Moscow.

During the meetings, it was agreed that delegations from Iran and Russia would make regular visits between two countries in order to follow up on various key issues for nuclear cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of a number of projects planned in the wake of the JCPOA and removal of obstacles to boost nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Back in January, the AEOI and Rosatom signed two agreements of cooperation during Kamalvandi’s stay in Moscow which highlighted the first anniversary of JCPOA implementation. The agreements included rebuilding Iran's Fordo fuel enrichment plant to produce stable isotopes, in line with the JCPOA, and putting the former agreements of 2014 between Iran and Russia into practice, to have peaceful tapping of atomic energy in Iran.

   
KeyWords
Russia
AEOI
discusses
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0618 sec