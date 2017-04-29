Technical knowledge deals worth $93m inked

Iran has inked technical knowledge deals worth 2.8 trillion rials ($93.3 million) in the year to mid-March 2017, said a deputy minister of science.

Speaking on the sidelines of 13th Sheikh Bahaei Technopreneurship Festival, Vahid Ahmadi further said that the country has exported technological knowledge valued at $520 million in the past two years.

Isfahan Scientific-Research Township is organizing the festival, he added.

He also said 800 student schemes have been submitted to this festival, of which 26 schemes have been selected.

Ahmadi added that the festival led to investments to the tune of one trillion rials ($33.3 million), of which 770 billion rials pertained to technomarkets.

Technomarket is a linkage promoting the hook up between science and capital.