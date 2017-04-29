Malaria still plagues American travelers

US public health officials declared victory over malaria in 1951, but the mosquito-borne disease continues to infect and kill American travelers, a new study shows.

From 2000 through 2014, more than 22,000 people with malaria were hospitalized in the US, including 182 who died from it, according to estimates published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, according to Reuters.

Using hospitalization data, researchers found an average of more than 2,100 US malaria cases a year — nearly double the number previously reported.

Most of those hospitalized for malaria in the US are men. A majority are black, most likely foreign-born individuals who traveled abroad, frequently to their countries of origin, where they often fail to realize they are no longer immune to the deadly parasitic disease, lead author Diana Khuu said in a phone interview.

“We need to encourage travelers to seek pre-travel advice and to use personal protective measures against mosquitoes and anti-malarial medications when they travel to malarious countries,” said Khuu, an epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“Because a lot of people are not using these preventive measures, it’s resulting in a lot of hospitalizations and in half a billion dollars in hospital charges from 2000 to 2014,” she said.

Insecticide-treated bed nets have been credited with spurring a 41 percent drop in worldwide malaria incidence and a 62-percent drop in worldwide malaria deaths over the past 15 years.

Despite the progress, malaria infected an estimated 212 million people and killed an estimated 429,000 in 2015.

Nearly 90 percent of cases were in children under age five in Africa, where malaria claims a child’s life every two minutes, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health this week on World Malaria Day, April 25.

Meanwhile, the number of imported malaria cases has steadily increased in the US.