Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing

In green fields near Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.

Like other big manufacturers in Egypt, the global food and beverage giant is sourcing more of its raw materials locally to keep a lid on costs and limit price rises as consumers struggle with food inflation running at above 40 percent, Reuters wrote.

PepsiCo’s Chipsy brand accounts for about 55 percent of the local potato chip market and requires 360,000 tons of potatoes a year, previously grown exclusively from imported seeds.

The cost of imports has soared in Egypt since the country abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds to the US dollar in November, imposed restrictions on imports and increased tariffs on more than 300 products to curb a gaping trade deficit.

“Localizing raw materials is extremely important at this time. We cannot depend on a dollar-based cost structure with an Egyptian pound revenue streamline,” PepsiCo’s North East Africa General Manager Ahmed El Sheikh told a recent conference.