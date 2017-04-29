RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 29, 2017 1032 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191743
Publish Date: Sat, 29 Apr 2017 14:53:38 GMT
Service: Iran

Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing

Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing

In green fields near Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.

Like other big manufacturers in Egypt, the global food and beverage giant is sourcing more of its raw materials locally to keep a lid on costs and limit price rises as consumers struggle with food inflation running at above 40 percent, Reuters wrote.

PepsiCo’s Chipsy brand accounts for about 55 percent of the local potato chip market and requires 360,000 tons of potatoes a year, previously grown exclusively from imported seeds.

The cost of imports has soared in Egypt since the country abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds to the US dollar in November, imposed restrictions on imports and increased tariffs on more than 300 products to curb a gaping trade deficit.

Localizing raw materials is extremely important at this time. We cannot depend on a dollar-based cost structure with an Egyptian pound revenue streamline,” PepsiCo’s North East Africa General Manager Ahmed El Sheikh told a recent conference.

   
KeyWords
Egypt
local sourcing
Manufacturers
Manufacturering
potato
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0597 sec