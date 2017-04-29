Illuminating Tehran trees, streets

Cultural Heritage Desk Tehran Municipality has taken steps to illuminate the trees along the capital's Vali Asr Street as part of plans to beautify this old street.

Decorating the sycamore trees with LED lights can create a wonderful sight particularly at nights.

People also indicated keen interest in the tree illumination of Vali Asr Street.

Vali Asr Street ― extending 17.9km ― is one of the longest streets in the Middle East.

It starts from Rah Ahan Square in southern Tehran and terminates in Tajrish Square in the Shemiranat District of northern Tehran.

Many sycamore trees of the street dried up due to climatic conditions. Tehran Municipality brought trees from Isfahan to substitute the dried ones.

Vali Asr Street has many shopping centers, public parks, restaurants, museums, culture centers and domestic and foreign offices.

Issa Alizadeh, head of Tehran Beautification Organization, said the First Tehranpars Square, Enqelab-Navvab Intersection, Enqelab-Yadegar-e Emam Intersection, Vali Asr Avenue, Bagh-e Ferdows, Mellat Park, Daneshjoo Park, Laleh Park are among other areas which have been illuminated.