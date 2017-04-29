Kerman Province records fivefold growth in foreign tourists

Cultural Heritage Desk Over 30,000 foreign tourists visited the southern province of Kerman in the year to mid-March 2017, whereas the figure stood at 7,000 in the year to mid-March 2013. This shows a fivefold growth in number of foreign tourists visiting the province since the current government took office.

Announcing this, Director General of Kerman Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department Mahmoud Vafaei said: “We predict that the number of foreign tourists visiting Kerman Province will reach 45,000 by mid-March 2018.”

He described the city of Kerman and its historical texture as a top destination for tourists.

Mahan, Rayen, Shahdad, Bam, Shahr-e Babak, Jiroft and Qaleh Ganj are the other destinations for foreign visitors in the province, he added.

Vafaei said every foreign tourist brings in $100 for every one day stop in Kerman Province.

He put the average time spent by foreign tourists in Kerman at two or three nights.

Majority of tourists come from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the US as well as Southeast Asian nations, he said.

He continued that five trains carrying foreign tourists have been to Kerman Province since 2013, adding three others would follow by mid-March 2018.

On launching the office for issuing electronic visa at Kerman International Airport, he said: “Given the foreign flights operating to the province, the issuance of electronic visa is one of the major facilities for Kerman tourism industry and is effective in easing the arrival of foreign tourists.”

Tourism has been thriving across Kerman Province in recent years in view of the huge publicity for tourism hubs such as Mahan, Rayen, Bam and Jiroft.

At present, the number of Iranian and foreign tourists visiting Kerman Province has increased.

The renovation of Kerman Grand Bazaar and Fat'habad Garden is key to boosting tourism in Kerman.

Kerman Province, as one of the main tourism hubs of Iran, has 7,000 historical and natural sites, of which 700 have been registered on the National Heritage List. It boasts seven globally registered heritage sites and five dossiers awaiting global registration. It has significant sites such as Lut Desert, Meymand Village, Bam Citadel, Shazdeh Garden and an ancient aqueduct.

Kerman Province boasts great archeological significance. It is home to Jiroft archeological site, which was once the location of one of the most important civilizations in the region.

Excavations have shown that the Jiroft civilization interacted with Mesopotamia, the Indus valley and Central Asia in early Bronze Age.

Archeological finds show that different civilizations inhabited the area during different periods of time in history.

Experts say the archeological remains from these civilizations may be traced up to 11 meters under the ground.

Kerman Province is considered a paradise for palaeontologists due to an abundance of vertebrate fossils from different geological eras. Fossils include Placodermi, jawed and jawless armored fish dating back to the Devonian period (395 to 365 million years ago), dinosaurs (195 to 66 million years ago) and mammals from the Tertiary period (ranging from two to seventy million years ago).

The history of human settlements in the territory of Kerman dates back to the fourth millennium BC. This area is considered as one of the ancient regions of Iran and valuable historical vestiges have been discovered here.

Jiroft is an example of a previously unknown settlement dating back to around 2500 BCE which has just been established by archeologists.

Kerman has an abundance of historical sites and landmarks, 283 in total, according to Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Ancient citadels such as Arg-é Bam and Rayen castle have been preserved in the desert for thousands of years.