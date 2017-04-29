100 DAYS Our White House Reporters Recall Their Most Vivid Moments of Trump’s First 100 Days

Covering the Trump White House can be exhilarating, maddening, exhausting — but never boring. The New York Times’s White House correspondents recall memorable moments from their first 100 days on the beat.

MARK LANDLER

‘We just fired the attorney general.’

My colleague Maggie Haberman got the call late on a Monday, nine days into President Trump’s term: One of his advisers would see us at 9 p.m. We walked over to the White House, glowing softly on a winter’s night, its north lawn still obscured by the inaugural parade stand.

For Maggie, who knows everyone in Trump world, it was a chance to see familiar faces in a new setting. For me, who had covered the Obama White House for five years, it was a chance to meet the new management in a familiar place.

Shortly after 9, we walked into Upper Press, the suite of offices where the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, works. He was standing next to a desk where an assistant had her finger poised over a keyboard. Scanning the text on his iPhone one last time, he told the aide to hit “send.”

“We just fired the attorney general,” Mr. Spicer said matter-of-factly, turning to Maggie and me.

He was referring to Sally Q. Yates, the acting attorney general who had enraged the Trump administration by refusing to defend his executive order barring visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

My first thought was: I’m witnessing another Saturday Night Massacre, the night in 1973 that President Richard M. Nixon fired the Watergate special prosecutor and set off a chain reaction of resignations in the Justice Department.

My second thought was: How do I file?

Standing with Mr. Spicer in the West Wing lobby, I called my editor and read her the statement the White House had issued moments earlier. At 9:23 p.m., The Times updated its story to say, “President Trump fired his acting attorney general…”

Maggie and I headed off to our appointment. This, I realized, was going to be an entirely different White House.

JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS

News intrudes on the Mar-a-Lago party scene.

It had been a long day covering Mr. Trump as he squired Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan around Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., playground, in February. The White House had finally sent reporters in the traveling press contingent the good-news announcement that there was a “lid,” the indication that the president is done moving around for the day and no more public appearances are expected. I headed to dinner, happy to be free of cramped motorcade vans and dungeon-like filing rooms, including one that day where Mr. Trump’s staff had covered the windows with black plastic to obscure our view of him on a golf course.

No sooner had I lifted fork to mouth than an email popped up on my phone: “URGENT 9:30 P.M. CALL TIME.” It was 9:27 p.m. The lid, evidently, was off.

I rushed to rejoin Mr. Trump’s press pool and we piled into SUVs that raced to Mar-a-Lago. On the way, White House sources told me that the president had abruptly decided to join Mr. Abe in a public statement about a missile launch by North Korea that day. Earlier, Mr. Trump had refused to say a word about the test, but this was a president who had already developed a reputation for sudden reversals.

The scene was unlike any other presidential news conference I have experienced. As the Secret Service put me through its security check — waving a hand-held metal detector over me and inspecting my bag — I watched as a long line of Bentleys, Rolls Royces and Maseratis snaked through the driveway, bearing Mar-a-Lago members in black-tie attire who gawked at the reporters as we gawked at them. It was Saturday night in Palm Beach, after all.

We passed a wedding huppah of orchids and roses as we were led into the ballroom where the two leaders were to speak. The loud bass of wedding dance music was audible down the hall. The president emerged, grim-faced, to express solidarity with Japan as Mr. Abe condemned the missile launch.

GLENN THRUSH

‘I’m sorry, it’s not going to happen.’

About a month after Mr. Trump became president, I took the paper’s appointed seat in the briefing room, second row, second seat from the door. I knew, through word of mouth, that I wouldn’t get a chance to ask a question.

Mr. Spicer, who had kicked off his tenure as White House press secretary by berating reporters over the size of Mr. Trump’s inauguration crowd, was looking to divide and humiliate the in-house press.

A handful of reporters had received verbal invitations to an “extended pool” Q. and A. session in Mr. Spicer’s office. The term was a ruse designed to keep those of us from organizations Mr. Trump didn’t like — The Times, The Washington Post, CNN and others — out of the room. We were to wait, like panting poodles at an empty dinner dish, for the transcript.

When I heard about it, I went up to one of Mr. Spicer’s deputies and asked to be included on a standby list. “Sure,” she said, and asked my name cheerfully.

I gave it. She frowned. She said: “I’m sorry, it’s not going to happen. The space is filling up fast.”

I’d be lying if I said it didn’t burn. It’s human nature to feel ashamed at being left out. But the feeling didn’t last. The reporters in the closed-door session burst out, cursing Sean, offering up their recordings, observations and notes so we, the damned, could file our stories first.

It’s hard to get White House reporters — a scheming, scrambling, competitive cat herd — to achieve anything close to solidarity. Mr. Spicer succeeded.

MAGGIE HABERMAN

‘I just don’t talk about it.’

It was April 5, and Glenn Thrush and I were in the Oval Office for an interview about Mr. Trump’s infrastructure plan.

But we were jumping from topic to topic, and when Mr. Trump mentioned his focus on defeating the Islamic State (Daesh), I asked about the savage event the previous evening in Syria, when dozens of people, many of them little children, were killed in an apparent nerve gas attack.

“Did you see the images out of Syria?” I asked Mr. Trump.

“I think it’s a disgrace,” the president replied. “I think it’s an affront to humanity. Inconceivable that somebody could do that. Those kids were so beautiful.’’

Glenn asked Mr. Trump about what the attacks said about Russia’s involvement in Syria. Mr. Trump mostly demurred. So we tried again, asking whether he would speak with Syria’s patron, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Suddenly Mr. Trump was emphatic.

“I never talk about what I do militarily,” Mr. Trump said. “I’ve been complaining about that for years. In terms of Syria, I just don’t talk about it. People say, ‘Will you do something with Syria?’ I just don’t talk about it.”

At the time, Glenn and I interpreted the president’s refusal to speak on the subject as a reluctance to discuss Russia, a source of distress for him personally as federal officials probe possible connections between his campaign advisers and Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

But as we learned a short time later, Mr. Trump had already begun a new type of education. He had held meetings with his top military advisers to begin assessing his options — deliberations that resulted in 59 American Tomahawk missiles launched at Syria. What we thought was Mr. Trump dodging an uncomfortable question turned out to be the loquacious president beginning to plan a strategy, and keeping his cards uncharacteristically close.

MICHAEL D. SHEAR

‘Too much turbulence!’

It was Mr. Trump’s first flight on Air Force One and he wanted to show off his office near the nose of the plane. So as the 747 descended toward Joint Base Andrews after a trip to Philadelphia in late January, aides came to collect me and a group of 12 other reporters and photographers from our back-of-the-plane cabin and escort us to the front. In eight years of covering the White House, I had never been in the presidential quarters on Air Force One, and what unfolded over the next minutes was one of my weirdest experiences on the beat.

As we began making our way to the front, the plane shook violently. “Stop! Go back! Too much turbulence!” the Secret Service agent yelled. Back we ran. A minute later, they said it was clear to try again. But heavy turbulence made us turn around again one more time and we raced back to our seats to buckle up. It wasn’t until we landed and the plane was taxiing that we were finally led to the front, past the cabins for the Secret Service and the staff and the president’s conference room.

We poked our heads into the presidential office, and there was Mr. Trump sitting at a big desk, grinning like a cat, ready for his close up. Draped over the back of his mocha-colored leather chair was his new Air Force One jacket with “Donald Trump” in white letters on the front. For the next 60 seconds, as the photographers clicked away, Mr. Trump made happy small talk.

“Beautiful,” he said of the plane. And then, “Great plane!” And then, “Nice plane!”

Mr. Spicer began hustling us out, but Mr. Trump, still in an ebullient mood, kept talking as we headed for the door. “They just gave me that,” he said, gesturing to his Air Force One jacket. “Cool jacket, right?”

PETER BAKER

The most unpredictable of presidents.

…If anyone thought that covering three other presidents would help in covering this one, the reality has turned out to be the exact opposite. In every meeting where you might say, “This is the way the president does things,” or “The White House would never do things that way,” we learned how useless that experience is in trying to understand a president willing to push every boundary, discard every protocol and ignore every precedent to do things as he chooses to do them. A reporter who never set foot in the White House before Jan. 20 has just as much chance as me of predicting this most unpredictable of presidents.