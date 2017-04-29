RSS
April 29, 2017 0302 GMT

Publish Date: Sat, 29 Apr 2017 19:05:46 GMT
Stockholm hosts Iran-Sweden theater production

An Iran-Swedish theatrical production 'Rozan' (Cracks in the Light), directed by Iranian director Javad Atefeh, went on stage in Stockholm.

The play, which was written by Swedish-Iranian playwright Nasim Barqashi, was staged from April 27 to 29, 2017 at Stockholm City Theater, honaronline.ir reported.

It was well-received at the Swedish festival 'New Play, New World'.

'Rozan' recounts the story of immigrants facing difficulties, showing that both the guest and the host are trapped in a deadlock.

The cast of the play was made up of both Iranian and Swedish artistes including Lovisa Ruben Dahl, Emil Kochonius, Maliheh Minoukherad, Amir Barqashi and Atefeh Pakbaz among others.

   
