IRGC: Iran border guards targeted from outside country

An Iranian military commander said a recent attack that killed 10 Iranian border guards was launched from outside Iran.

On Wednesday, 10 Iranian border guards were killed and two others injured in an ambush attack near the town of Mirjaveh in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, Press TV reported.

Speaking on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, who is the commander of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said there was a time when bandits would ambush Iranian security forces on the mountains of Sistan-Baluchestan.

“Today, bandits have retreated into their den in... Pakistan and target our forces from there — like what happened to the border guards — and they (the bandits) are no more capable of [establishing] presence deep in our territory,” Pakpour said.

He pointed to the insecurity that amply exists in Iran’s neighborhood and said, “Our country is a safe island in this sea.”

“Today, Saudi Arabia, the [United Arab] Emirates and the godfather of them all, America, back counterrevolutionary groups to create instability for us,” he added.

Following the Wednesday attack, President Hassan Rouhani wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to Tehran to convey the Islamic Republic’s strong protest to the Pakistani government.

‘safe haven’

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi also reacted to the deaths of the Iranian border guards.

In a visit to Sistan-Baluchestan, Boroujerdi slammed Pakistan’s government for failing to prevent terror attacks against Iran from its soil, saying the neighboring country has become a “safe haven” for terrorist cells, according to Tasnim News Agency.

He further emphasized that as Islamabad practically lacks the ability to control its borders, Iranian forces have the right to take the necessary actions and respond to such attacks.