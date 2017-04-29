US, South Korea: North missile test fails

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday, but it exploded shortly after liftoff, the US and South Korean militaries said.

US and South Korean officials said the test, from an area north of the North Korean capital appeared to have failed, in what would be the North's fourth straight unsuccessful missile test since March.

The test came as the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group arrived in waters near the Korean Peninsula, where it began exercises with the South Korean Navy on Saturday, about 12 hours after the failed launch, a South Korean Navy official said, Reuters reported.

North Korea, already under a raft of sanctions for its missile and nuclear programs, says it is developing arms as deterrence against the US. It says it will not abandon its missile and nuclear programs unless the US ends its hostility toward Pyongyang.

The North, which has so far conducted five confirmed nuclear tests and numerous missile test-launches, is believed to be preparing for a sixth nuclear weapon test. While Pyongyang has not fired missiles against other countries, it has vowed strong action – including missile attacks against South Korea – if it is invaded by the South and the US.

Tensions are rising on the Korean Peninsula between Pyongyang and Washington, and the two sides have been issuing increasingly gruff threats against one another in recent weeks.

The North Korea's move came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

Tillerson, in a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Friday, repeated the Trump administration's position that all options were on the table if Pyongyang persisted with its nuclear and missile development.

"The threat of a nuclear attack on Seoul, or Tokyo, is real, and it's only a matter of time before North Korea develops the capability to strike the US mainland," Tillerson said.

US President Donald Trump said the launch was an affront to China, the North's ally.

"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!," Trump said in a post on Twitter after the launch.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the test, saying, "I urged Russia to play a constructive role in dealing with North Korea".

"Japan is watching how China will act in regard to North Korea," he said.

"There is a major crisis looming over the peace and prosperity of the world," he told reporters at the end of a three-day visit to Russia and Britain, AFP reported.