Hungary’s Orban accepts EU demands

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told leaders of his center-right EU political group on Saturday that he would comply with demands from Brussels to change measures which are branded an attack on academic freedom, the party said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Orban. But the apparent easing of tensions with Budapest came as EU national leaders met in Brussels to demonstrate unity ahead of Brexit negotiations, Reuters reported.

In power since 2010, Orban has regularly bashed the EU and is accused in Brussels, along with leaders of some other ex-Communist countries, such as Poland, of willingly accepting EU funds while rejecting EU values, or a share of refugees. The Hungarian leader appeared to be in appeasing mode on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Orban committed himself in the council of European People’s Party (EPP) to follow and implement all the demands of the European Commission within the deadline set by the commission,” Siegfried Muresan, the European People’s Party spokesman, told reporters after Orban was grilled by fellow party leaders.

On Wednesday, the EU executive gave Budapest a month to adapt a higher education law passed on April 4, saying it was not compatible with fundamental European freedoms.

An Orban spokeswoman declined to say what Orban had told the meeting, called to clear the air within the conservative bloc, whose members include German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

EPP President Joseph Daul, whose group has considered in the past suspending Orban’s ruling Fidesz Party over concerns about its respect for democratic values, said Orban had reassured the party that Hungary would comply with the commission’s request.