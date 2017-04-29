RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 29, 2017 0302 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191756
Publish Date: Sat, 29 Apr 2017 19:13:05 GMT
Service: Iran

Group: Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia

Group: Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia

Turkish authorities blocked access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia, an Internet monitoring group said, the latest in what government critics say is a crackdown on free speech on the Internet.

A block on all language editions of the Wikipedia website was detected at 8:00 a.m. (local time) on Saturday, monitoring group Turkey Blocks said on its website, AAP reported.

"The loss of availability is consistent with Internet filters used to censor content in the country," it said.

When attempting to access the webpage using Turkish Internet providers, users received a notice the site could not be reached and a "connection timed out" error.

Monitoring groups have accused Turkey of blocking access to social media sites such as Twitter or Facebook, particularly in the aftermath of terrorist attacks.

The government has in the past denied that it blocks the Internet, blaming outages on spikes in usage after major events.

But technical experts at watchdog groups say the blackouts on social media are intentional, aimed in part at stopping the spread of militant images and propaganda.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Turkey
block
wikipedia
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0756 sec