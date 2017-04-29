RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 29, 2017 0302 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191758
Publish Date: Sat, 29 Apr 2017 19:14:52 GMT
Service: Culture

Iranian Film Week to be held in Baghdad

Iranian Film Week to be held in Baghdad

Iranian Film Week will begin in Baghdad on May 2 and will continue till May 6, said an Iraqi official Zainab al-Qassab.

According to IRNA, the event is in line with a cultural agreement signed recently by the countries, she said, adding that it will be held in cooperation with Iran's Cultural Center in Iraq, Iranian Radio and Television Office as well as Cinema and Theater Department of Iraqi Ministry of Culture.

Iranian films produced between 2015 and 2017 will be screened. The films include 'Bodyguard', 'East Star', 'Desert's Eagle', 'Aliens' and 'Birthday Festivity'.

Casts and crew of the said films will attend the event and participate in question and answer sessions about the films.

   
KeyWords
film week
Baghdad
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0571 sec