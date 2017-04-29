Iranian Film Week to be held in Baghdad

Iranian Film Week will begin in Baghdad on May 2 and will continue till May 6, said an Iraqi official Zainab al-Qassab.

According to IRNA, the event is in line with a cultural agreement signed recently by the countries, she said, adding that it will be held in cooperation with Iran's Cultural Center in Iraq, Iranian Radio and Television Office as well as Cinema and Theater Department of Iraqi Ministry of Culture.

Iranian films produced between 2015 and 2017 will be screened. The films include 'Bodyguard', 'East Star', 'Desert's Eagle', 'Aliens' and 'Birthday Festivity'.

Casts and crew of the said films will attend the event and participate in question and answer sessions about the films.