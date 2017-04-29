AEOI discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

Deputy Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi held talks with a number of Russian officials at Rosatom on expansion of nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Kamalvandi met the head of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachov and Rosatom Deputy Director General for International Relations Nikolai Spassky in Moscow, according to Mehr News Agency.

During the meetings, it was agreed that delegations from Iran and Russia would make regular visits to follow up on various key issues for nuclear cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of a number of projects planned in the wake of the Iran nuclear deal and removal of obstacles to boost nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Back in January, the AEOI and Rosatom signed two agreements of cooperation during Kamalvandi’s stay in Moscow which highlighted the first anniversary of the implementation of the nuclear accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The agreements included rebuilding Iran's Fordo fuel enrichment plant to produce stable isotopes, in line with the JCPOA, and putting the former agreements of 2014 between Iran and Russia into practice, to have peaceful tapping of atomic energy in Iran.