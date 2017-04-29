RSS
April 29, 2017 0302 GMT

News ID:191760
Publish Date: Sat, 29 Apr 2017 19:26:20 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran stands second in Thailand's footvolley meet

Iran stands second in Thailand's footvolley meet

Sports Desk

Iran men’s A team was defeated by Thailand's A squad in the final showdown of the Praputt Kamlang-ek FC 4th Asian Footvolley Championships in Thailand to finish runner-up.

The Iranian squad, comprised of Osman Sensebili and Jamil Kor, lost the final 2-0 (11-18, 13-18) to its Thai opponent to fail to lift the trophy on Tha Lo Beach in Tha Muang district of the central Thai province of Kanchanaburi on Saturday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Despite its convincing performance, Iran failed to power past the host, which tops Asia in the sport.

In the third-place playoff match, Iran men’s B team (Hamed Shadan/Vahid Imeri) conceded a defeat to the other Thai representative (Thailand B team) to finish in fourth place.

A total of 14 teams took part in the tournament which was held during 27-29 April.

In its semifinal fixture, Iran's A team defeated the country's B squad 2-1 on Saturday.

 

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
