Iran lifts Asian indoor hockey trophy

Iran's men were crowned champion at the end of the Asian Hockey Federation (ASHF) Indoor Asia Cup in Qatar, trouncing Kazakhstan in the title match.

On Friday evening, the Iranian squad managed to notch up a crushing 10-1 victory in the final at the world's largest indoor multi-purpose dome – Aspire Dome – in the Qatari capital city of Doha, Press TV reported.

The Iranian players began the match in a dominant fashion and managed to score their opener 5 minutes into the game.

They heaped pressure on Kazakhstan’s defense afterwards, and doubled their lead three minutes later.

Iran, then, scored two more goals in quick succession just before the halftime break.

The Iranian sportsmen did not pulled off the gas in the second half and continued to mount attacks to score the fifth goal in the 21st minute.

The only consolation for the Kazakh side came in the 22nd minute, when it netted its sole goal in the game.

Later on, Iran's ball found the net five more times, which led to its deservedly lifting of the trophy. Iran is the most decorated team in the Asian tourney having won the title in its past seven editions.

After securing its berth in the final, Iran automatically qualified for the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup to be held in Berlin, Germany for the third time.

The meet was held during April 24-28, 2017.

The Iranian squad comprised Yaghoub Bahrami, Amir Aruei, Nima Heydari, Behnam Sa’di, Hamid Nouraniyan, Abbas Aruei, Mohsen Bohlouli, Mohammad Qorayshi, Navid Taheri-Rad, Alireza Chezani Sharahi, Behdad Beiranvand and Vahid Samadi.

The team was led by Esfandiar Safaei as the head couch and Masoud Bohlouli as well as Abolfazl Yousefi as his assistants.