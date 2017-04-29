Top memorizer in int'l Qur'an contest emulates Egyptian reciters

Afghan Qur'an memorizer Alireza Danesh who bagged the top prize in the memorization category of the international Qur'an competition for school students said he emulates Egyptian reciters in tarteel and tahqiq recitation.

Danesh, a 17-year-old Qur'an memorizer, came first in the fifth edition of the international competition held earlier this week in Tehran, Iran.

He told IQNA that he started learning the Qur'an by heart at the age of six and managed to memorize the entire book in one year.

Danesh said his success in winning the top title in the international Qur'anic event was a blessing from God and a outcome of his endeavors.

He described the level of the contestants as high and noted that senior and experienced Qur'an experts served in the competition's panel of judges.

The Afghan teenager also hailed the participation of 83 countries in international Qur'an contests in Iran this week, including the one for school students, saying it underlined the role of the Holy Book in forging Islamic unity.

Asked about the Qur'an masters back in his hometown of Herat, Danesh said the head of the city's Jameat-ol-Qur'an Center, Javad Ahmadian, played a major role in helping him learn the Qur'an and memorize it.

He also noted that in tarteel and tahqiq recitation of the Qur'an, he emulates the style of Egyptian masters such as Sheikh Mustafa Ismail and Sheikh Muhammad Sediq Minshawi.