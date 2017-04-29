Syrian forces push back Daesh in Aleppo, Dayr al-Zawr

The Syrian military and allied fighters have managed to repel attacks by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group on government positions in Aleppo and Dayr al-Zawr.

The military media said Saturday that Daesh terrorists had been pushed back from a government-held area in Khanasir, southeast of the northern province of Aleppo.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the extremists had launched an attack on military posts earlier in the morning, followed by intense clashes, which resulted in heavy casualties.

Daesh claimed it had inflicted casualties on government forces stationed in Um Mayal village east of Khanasir.

Khanasir, a strategic area linking Aleppo with central and western Syria, had been recaptured from Daesh last year. Since then, terrorists have lost most of the areas it used to control in the border province.

Meanwhile, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, said on Saturday that at least 16 Daesh terrorists had been killed in an army attack on the outskirts of al-Maqaber and other areas near Dayr al-Zawr in eastern Syria.

The report said Syrians had also repelled Daesh terrorists from a number of military points near al-Rishdya neighborhood and the airport of Dayr al-Zawr.

Earlier in the day, government forces also launched an attack on the positions of the Takfiri Jabhat Fateh al-Sham militant group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

According to the report, several terrorists were killed and many others were injured in the military operation in al-Naima and Dara'a al-Balad in Dara'a Province. Military vehicles belonging to terrorists were also destroyed in the operation.

Syrian army and allied fighters have made significant gains against terrorists since the highly-touted victory in the strategic northwestern city of Aleppo. The Syrian army managed to take full control of Aleppo in December 2016.