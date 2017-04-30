RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 30, 2017 1110 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191789
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 10:39:10 GMT
Service: Iran

Spain's economy keeps up positive run with Q1 growth

Spain's economy keeps up positive run with Q1 growth

Spain's economy expanded by 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the National Institute of Statistics said, keeping it as one of the fastest-growing in the European Union.

It was Spain's 14th consecutive quarter of growth since it emerged from a grueling five-year financial crisis in late 2013, AP reported.

The institute said that over the year, the country's GDP expanded by three percent. By comparison, the economy grew 3.2 percent in 2016.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the government had revised upward its 2017 growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent.

De Guindos said the economy was expected to continue to grow by 2.5 percent in 2018 and by 2.4 percent in each of the following two years.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has made economic growth and job creation its main policies since taking office in 2011.

It has managed to reduce unemployment from a 27 percent high in 2013 to 19 percent but Spain still has the second-highest unemployment rate in the 28-country EU behind Greece.

De Guindos said the government is confident it will be slashed to 11.2 percent in 2020.

 

   
KeyWords
Spain's economy
Spain
growth
keeps up positive
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0731 sec