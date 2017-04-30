Larijani hails Iranian weightlifters on Asia championship

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has praised Iranian weightlifters for their outstanding performance during the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Turkmenistan.

“The championship of Iranian weightlifters at the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships brought much joy and happiness to my heart,” Larijani said in a message on Saturday. “The courageous young men of the Islamic Republic of Iran with their steely determination and might in facing other competitors have achieved shining victories and heartened the nation.”

Larijani further expressed hope for the prosperity and success of the Iranian youth in all areas.

The Iranian men’s national weightlifting team was crowned champion at the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Turkmenistan with a total of eleven (five gold, three silver and three bronze) medals and collected 562 points. China finished as vice champion with 547 points and Uzbekistan took the third place with 511 points.