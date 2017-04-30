RSS
April 30, 2017 1111 GMT

News ID:191797
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 13:24:17 GMT
Service: Iran

Rouhani felicitates weightlifters on clinching Asian title

Rouhani felicitates weightlifters on clinching Asian title

President Hassan Rouhani has extended congratulations on victory of Iranian weightlifters at 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

In a message, the Iranian President acclaimed success of national weightlifting team in winning the title at the prestigious continental sports event and described the achievement as a sign of competence and hope held by the country’s youth for conquering peaks of glory and building better tomorrows.

He saluted the Iranian nation on the triumph and appreciated efforts of coaches as well as champions.

Rouhani further wished further success for brave athletes of the country voicing hope that, in the light of faith and perseverance, Iran’s talented youth will win more notable attainments in various international arenas.

   
