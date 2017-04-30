RSS
April 30, 2017

German tourist rescued in Koohrang woodland

German tourist rescued in Koohrang woodland

A German tourist, who was in need of help in Khoda Afarin Bridge woodland ― between Ardal and Koohrang towns in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province ― was rescued by Emergency Medical Service team of the province.

Yojana Katrina, 26, who had sprained her ankle and was injured due to a fall from a height, was rescued after a three-hour operation by the team, said Mohsen Ebrahimi, a senior official of the Emergency Medical Services of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, IRNA reported.

He also said that upon receiving a call about the incident, the emergency technicians were sent to the area immediately. The German woman was first transferred to a local center, and then to a hospital in Farsan for treatment, he added.

Khoda Afarin was declared a no-hunting zone by Iran's Supreme Council of Environment Protection in July 2012 with the aim of protecting rare species of amphibious, reptiles, mammals, partridges, as well as various kinds of distinguished plant species, such as oaks and inverted tulips.

The no-hunt zone in an area of 49,300 hectares is surrounded by Ardal and Koohrang towns. The two towns are 90km away from the provincial capital, Shahr-e Kord.

   
