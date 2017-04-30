Less than 100 cases: Iran, a pioneer in eradicating malaria

Iran is one of successful and pioneer nations in eradicating malaria, said health minister.

Dr. Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi further said that according to the latest reports released by universities of medical sciences, malaria cases dropped in the past five years from 8,000 to less than 100 in mid-March 2017.

This is a great achievement for the country, he said.

The full text of his message reads:

Malaria is still considered a major cause of mortality in developing nations.

Malaria transmission is reported in 99 nations. Close to3.3 billion people are exposed to malaria.

Based on World Health Organization assessments, 214 million people suffered malaria in 2015.

Malaria led to the death of 438,000 individuals, of whom 306,000 were below the age of five.

The early cases of disease are brought in to Iran from neighboring nations, particularly Pakistan. It is also transmitted through mosquito bites.

Fortunately, following the approval of a program to eradicate malaria by the High Council of Health and Food Security in 2010 and the implementation of control and prevention programs, Iran has become a pioneer in eradicating malaria.

For further steps, we need to promote effective cooperation among various sections to accelerate control and prevention programs.

Cooperation with Energy Ministry for supplying power to malaria-prone district is a successful cooperation in this respect.

In conclusion, I appreciate those involved in eradicating malaria particularly the hard-working staff in malaria-prone areas including the south and southeast of the country.