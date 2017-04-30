RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 30, 2017 1111 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191813
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 14:08:22 GMT
Service: Health

Trauma patients may benefit from ice bag on face after blood loss

Trauma patients may benefit from ice bag on face after blood loss

Cooling the face of an accident victim who has lost a lot of blood may help prevent a life-threatening drop in blood pressure, according to preliminary research.

The researchers said first responders could apply an ice bag to the face of trauma victims to help ensure that their heart, brain and other vital organs continue to receive adequate oxygen, UPI reported.

Sudden drop in blood pressure — known as cardiovascular decompensation — is a major risk after blood loss. And it's even a danger after the patient is no longer bleeding.

Study leader Blair Johnson, an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo's Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, said, "We think that this technique could be used by first responders or combat medics on the battlefield to give additional time for transportation or evacuation.”

The researchers stressed that the cooling should only be used after a tourniquet or direct pressure is applied.

That's because boosting blood pressure while a patient is bleeding could worsen blood loss.

For the study, Johnson's team placed 10 healthy people in a special chamber. Its effects on blood circulation are similar to what happens when someone loses up to a liter of blood and has a tourniquet applied to stop the bleeding.

Bags of ice water or room-temperature water were applied to participants' faces for 15 minutes as their heart function was monitored.

The people treated with the ice bags had big improvements in blood pressure.

The researchers concluded that cooling the face might help restore heart function and maintain blood pressure after severe blood loss.

This technique must be tested in clinical trials to determine which patients would benefit most.

The study's findings were scheduled for presentation at the American Physiological Society's annual meeting, in Chicago.

Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

   
KeyWords
patients
Trauma
blood
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0443 sec