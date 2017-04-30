RSS
Publish Date: Sun, 30 Apr 2017 14:40:40 GMT
Iran-Japan environment team to visit Ahvaz today

Environment delegations from Iran and Japan will visit Ahvaz in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan on Monday to examine the installation of dust purifying equipment, said vice president and head of the Department of the Environment.

Speaking at a special ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries,  Masoumeh Ebtekar said:   "Given the importance of the issue, we believe that the next stage of cooperation should cover the entire region as this will help resolve the predicament (of dust particles) in Iranian territory, mainly Khuzestan Province."

The delegations will also examine the formation of a special working group on waste management to generate electricity, Ebtekar added.

She noted that electronic waste will be of prime importance in the program adding that Japan has a successful experience in the field which it can share with Iran.

   
