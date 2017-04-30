Status of Iranian women improves

Society Desk The status of Iranian women has improved since the current government took office in 2013, said the vice president and head of the Presidential Office's Department for Women and Family Affairs.

Shahindokht Molaverdi further commended relevant organizations for making their efforts to achieve this objective, adding the goal of enhancing women's contribution to social activities has been pursued seriously during the tenure of the current government.

"The number of non-governmental organizations involved in affairs pertaining to women increased from 1,677 to 2,670 during the period," she said.

Pointing to the twofold rise in the number of female representatives in the Parliament, she added that at present 24 district governors, four deputy ministers and two deputy governors general are women.

Molaverdi said identifying efficient women and using their capabilities as well as bringing about conditions for them to hold the positions of governors, ambassadors and Foreign Ministry's spokesperson are among the strategies adopted by the incumbent government.

The vice president said the rate of women's participation in economic activities went up by one percent during tenure of the current administration.

"Presently 17 percent of the total managers of knowledge-based companies are women", she said.

Molaverdi added that further positive results are expected to be achieved in the near future.